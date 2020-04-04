Services
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Vivian Branson
Vivian Jean Carlisle Branson

Vivian Jean Carlisle Branson Obituary
Vivian Jean Carlisle Branson

Henderson, Kentucky - Vivian Jean Carlisle Branson, 91, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home in Evansville, Indiana.

She was born February 25, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church, and over the years she enjoyed bowling, sewing, painting, and being a homemaker. She retired from Head Start after 26 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her father, John A. Carlisle, Sr.; her mother, Jeannette B. Weust; her stepmother, Katherine Carlisle; and one brother, John A. Carlisle, Jr.

Survivors include her five children, Charles E. "Butch" Branson and his wife, Kelle, John C. Branson and his wife, Ann, Patricia A. Dockery and her husband, Bruce, Marlin A. Branson and his wife, Mary Jo, and Mark A. Branson and his wife, Heather; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held.

There will be no visitation.

Contributions may be made to Pathways 1 at Good Samaritan Home in Evansville, Indiana, Heritage Hospice in Evansville, Indiana, or a .

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
