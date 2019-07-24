Services
Boyd Funeral Directors
212 E Main St
Salem, KY 42078
(270) 988-3131
Vyrdena Ann Willingham


1942 - 2019
Ms. Vyrdena Ann Willingham

Henderson - Ms. Vyrdena Ann Willingham, 79, of Henderson, KY, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.

Ann loved music and dancing.

She is survived by her companion of 30 years, James Kesterson of Henderson.

She was preceded in death by one son, George Willingham; one brother Darrell Givens; and her mother, Margaret Willingham.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Published in The Gleaner on July 24, 2019
