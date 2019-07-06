|
Rev. W. Scott Ford
Maceo - Rev. W. Scott Ford, 64, went to be with his Lord and Savior July 2, 2019 from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, while in the presence of his loving family. Born in Owensboro, he attended Lincoln Elementary School, Eastern Junior High School, and graduated from Owensboro High School in 1972. Called to the ministry at the age of 16, he served churches in a variety of roles as he pursued his education. Those ministries included as associate pastor at Old Panther Creek Baptist Church, youth minister at Macedonia Baptist Church and Bethabara Baptist Church, and children's church director at 9th & O Baptist Church in Louisville. Rev. Ford graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan college in 1976 and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, where he met his future wife, in 1980. His first pastorate was at Cash Creek Baptist Church in Henderson where he served for over 6 years. He became pastor at Maceo Baptist Church in 1987, where he was in the 33rd year of ministry. Rev. Ford was a member of the Daviess-McLean Baptist Association, where he was currently serving as chairman of the personnel committee, and of the Southern Baptist Convention. He was on the committee for and active with Camp Schafer.
He cherished his family; his wife, his children, his grandchildren, his nieces and nephews and in-laws. The life goal of Rev. Scott Ford was a simple one; meeting the needs of people. A man with a big heart, he loved everyone, including those he was yet to know. His love of people was demonstrated by his decision to be an organ donor. He enjoyed the Smokey Mountains and the time he could spend there at The Chimneys. His private time was spent in his man cave in prayer, reading God's word, and being with his grandchildren who were the love of his life.
Those remaining to honor his memory include his wife of 39 years, Patricia Webb Ford; his children, Amanda Ford Sosh (William E. "Billy") of Maceo and David Scott Ford (Devon) of Owensboro; his grandchildren Caleb William Sosh, Lacey Michelle Sosh, Emma Noelle Sosh, and Joseph Scott Ford; his sister, Sharon Gale Westerfield of Owensboro; his sister-in-law Karen Spencer (Tim) of Louisville; his mother-in-law Frances Webb, of Louisville; his nieces Lindsay Spencer and Jenny Roberts (Brian), his great niece and nephew Haley Roberts and Ben Roberts; and Larry Wayne Hill for whom Rev. and Mrs. Ford were caregivers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Clayton and Ellen Dee Rayman Ford; his father-in-law Lacy Richmond Webb; his brother-in-law, Larry Dean Westerfield; and his nephew Jason Webb Spencer.
The funeral service for Rev. W. Scott Ford, conducted by Rev. Steve Evans, will be 12:00 p.m. Monday at Maceo Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Monday at Maceo Baptist Church. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Rev. Scott Ford Grandchildren's Educational Fund or Maceo Baptist Church. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared at www.glenncares.com. Rev. Ford's message for you is A.B.C.D. Admit you are a sinner. Believe that Jesus died on the cross for your sins. Commit your life to him. Declare your faith to the world.
Published in The Gleaner on July 6, 2019