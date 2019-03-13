|
|
WADE T. PRUITT, JR.
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY
Wade T. Pruitt, Jr., 92, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Redbanks.
He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Wade owned and operated Wade T. Pruitt and Sons, Inc., for more than 40 years. He was also a World War II U.S. Navy veteran. He was a 60-year member of Jerusalem Masonic Lodge No 9, was past president of Henderson Rotary Club, belonged to T.P.A., and was a Kentucky Colonel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wade T. and Ruth Pruitt; two siblings, Pat Newman and Bob Pruitt; and two grandsons, Derek Pruitt and Jeremy Ranes.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Jeanne; one son, Steve Pruitt of Henderson, Kentucky; one daughter, Kathi Ranes and her husband, Dennis, of Henderson, Kentucky; one sister, Dorothy Beauchamp; one brother, Bill Pruitt of Henderson, Kentucky; three grandsons, Brandon Pruitt and his wife, Chelsea, Chris Ranes and his wife, Stephani, and Eric Ranes and his wife, Jamie; granddaughter-in-law, Jessica Ranes; eight great-grandchildren, Skyler, Sydney, Mason, Hadley, Ella, Greyson, Jase, and Harper; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Father Rich Martindale will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with full military rites performed by American Legion Worsham Post No. 40.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and until service time Friday at the funeral home where Masonic Services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Pruitt, Chris Ranes, Eric Ranes, Dennis Ranes, Tim Pruitt, Michael Pruitt, and Kelly Grossman.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 13, 2019