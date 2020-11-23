Walter "Riley" Gibson
Henderson - Walter "Riley" Gibson, 87, of Henderson, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
He was born in Union County, KY on September 7, 1933 to the late Frank G. and Flora (Hunt) Gibson.
He began working in his father's garage at the age of nine. At 15 years old, he quit school to work there full time as mechanic and radiator repairman to help support the family.
He owned and operated Gibson's Wrecker Service from 1975-2002 and American Motor's Corp New and Used Cars from 1968-1998. For over 42 years he owned and operated Gibson's Part City (Carquest from 1995-2007). Riley retired in 2003.
He loved to fish and golf and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tim Gibson and sister, Betty Sue Garrett.
He is survived by his wife, Merrie Gibson; children, Gary Wayne Gibson of Henderson, Steven Ray Gibson (Kay) of Waverly, and Merry Ann Sigler (Bruce) of Henderson; brother, Elmer Gibson (Nancy) of Kuttawa, KY; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
All services will be private due to the recent mandates set forth by the governor regarding COVID-19 restrictions.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel will handle arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
.