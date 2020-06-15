Wanda Barnett
1948 - 2020
Wanda Barnett

Henderson, Kentucky - Wanda Barnett, 72, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home.

Wanda was a devoted and proud wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and grandmother to three grandchildren whom she believed were perfect. For 20 years, Wanda worked side by side with her husband in the care and treatment of thousands of his pediatric patients. These families and children were an important part of Wanda's life to whom she was lovingly known as "Miss Wanda." She was a lifelong follower of Jesus and treasured her relationships with her church family at Henderson Church of Christ. She was a frequent volunteer, including serving as president of Methodist Hospital Auxiliary. Wanda was always quick with a story, eager to laugh, and a heartfelt supporter of all she met.

Wanda was the daughter of John and Rubye Tidwell of Union City, Tennessee.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Dr. Fred Barnett; one son, Jeff Barnett and his wife, Lori, of Lexington, Kentucky, and their children, Emma and Grace and Noah Barnett; one daughter, Tammy James and her husband, John; one sister, Barbara Reedy of Union City, Tennessee; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Stroud of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. David Salisbury will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Henderson Church of Christ Building Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
JUN
18
Service
01:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Of strength and peace for Ms Wandas family. She was an angel on earth and took such great care of my kids (along with Dr B)for many years.
Angie (Duncan)Young
June 16, 2020
A very caring and sweet person. A devoted wife to my brother and so happy to tell about her children and grandchildren. She was always interesting to talk with on any subject.
I admired her work ethics, always working on some project! I will certainly miss her sweet smile and sense of humor.
Carolyn Stroud
Family
June 16, 2020
Wanda was a kind person, for all the years I had been to the office I found her to be nothing but pleasant and professional, her passing just reminds us how fragile life is and to live life to its fullest everyday. I pray for Dr. B for comport in this difficult time, and also prayers to the surrounding family.
David Golday
Friend
June 15, 2020
I loved Miss Wanda and Dr B, I took my sweet children there for 18 years! ❤❤
Love and hugs!
Paula Staples
Jordan Staples
Trent Staples
Paula Staples
Friend
June 15, 2020
You always will be in our hearts !!
Gloria Toribio
Friend
June 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Miss Wanda is a big part of my memories from being checked out by Dr. B. She was always kind, friendly and smiling, and always made a point to say hello to me at church. Luke enjoyed being able to color her a couple pictures and appreciated her kindness as well. When I told him she went to be with Jesus, he told me shes an angel now!
We are praying for your familys comfort.
Jenny Reburn
June 15, 2020
She was the best! I sent them a flowering bush upon their retirement as they loved to garden. Her and Dr. Barnett are truly irreplaceable in the Medical community. They took caring for their patients to a whole new level. I was always at ease as a new mother knowing they were always a phone call away.. for Ellie and Kathryn Loney.❤
Leigh Ann Loney
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
Dr b I'm so very sorry for your loss. We love ms Wanda to death. I'm praying for you and your family. You are going to be missed ms Wanda
beth godfrey
Friend
June 15, 2020
Oh, Dr.B. My heart breaks for you, your children & grandchildren. Please know I will keep you & your family in my daily prayers.
Paula Blue
Friend
June 15, 2020
Dr. B, The Newman girls loved Mrs. Wanda! We are so sorry to hear of her passing!! We were so blessed to have the two of you take care of our baby girls!! Much Love! Amy and Jeff Newman
Amy Newman
June 15, 2020
My prayers are with Dr.Barnet and his family.
Joyce Johnson
Friend
June 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Robert and Sandra Melloy
Friend
June 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Beckie an Casey Hoffman Robbins
Friend
June 15, 2020
Dr. Barnett I am so sorry to hear of Wandas passing! There are not enough words to thank both of you for loving and caring for my kids. Wanda was always so nice and encouraging to me when I brought the kids in sick. She will truly be missed!
Wanda Donithan
Friend
June 15, 2020
Dr. B and Family, so sorry to hear of Miss Wanda's passing. She was such a sweet lady and my children loved to see you both at the office. Thoughts and prayers to you all at this difficult time.

The Stoners
Conni Stoner
Friend
June 15, 2020
Dr. Fred, i am so sorry for your loss. We love you and Mrs. Wanda. Debbie stone (mom) thought a lot of her as I did i. You and your family will be in my prayers!
Dana Stone
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
Nurse Wanda was the sweetest! We loved seeing her and of course Dr. B when my son was little. Rest peacefully until we meet again.
Pam and Jordan (Jordie-poo as Dr. B called him) Stone
Pam Stone
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss Dr. Barnett! I remember her well as a kid coming in your office. Praying for you and your family.
Patrick & Tiffany Donahue (Farthing)
Friend
June 15, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Mrs Wanda was so good with my two kids Tiffany and Cody when they were small. She always made me feel better too when the kids were sick. God Bless you and your family.
Wilma Farthing
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
Dr.B
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Miss Wanda. She was such a sweet lady. She knew how to put parents and the kids at ease when coming into your office.
Prayers to you and your family in this difficult time.

Rachel and Eugene Goins
Rachel Goins
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
My family and I are so sorry for your loss. We will never forget her kindness to us.
Donna Husk
Friend
June 15, 2020
Deeply sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to you all.
Chad Shelton
Friend
June 15, 2020
Dr Barnett and family,
I am sure you know how loved you and Miss Wanda are. She always took a moment not just with the children but for the parent as well. She is the true epitome, it is not what you say but how someone makes you feel. This is something Miss Wanda always did; made us feel loved and cared for. Many prayers for you and your family. God Bless You and Miss Wanda.
Love Carol Gabbert and family
Carol Gabbert
Friend
June 15, 2020
Dr. Barnett and family,
I am so sorry to hear of Wandas passing. I know she was a special lady as yall were a great couple and family. I will be praying for you at this time.
Sincerely,
Ruth Scott
Ruth Scott
Friend
June 15, 2020
Dr. Barnett
My thoughts and prayers are extended to you and your family during this difficult. May God comfort and strengthen each of you.
Sherry Johnson
Friend
June 15, 2020
We loved Miss Wanda as much as we love Dr. Barnett. Prayers for their family.
Joy Wicker
Friend
June 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Miss Wanda. We loved seeing her at the office. Always so nice and caring!!
Laura Logsdon
June 15, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers for the Barnett family. Thank you for the many years you both showed such tender loving care of our children as though they were your own. May God give you the peace and comfort that only he can provide.
Joe & Karen Browder
Friend
June 15, 2020
What a sweet soul Ms Wanda was.
Thinking of the family during this time.
LaDonna Powell
June 15, 2020
Loved Mrs. Wanda!! Prayers and hugs sent to her family.
Terri MOMAN
Friend
June 15, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. She was such a nice lady. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Maria Sale Tinnell
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
So very sorry for your loss! May God comfort you during this difficult time! She was a wonderful lady!!
Kristy Fox-Johnson
Friend
June 15, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers. Bill and Debbie Newman
