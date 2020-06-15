Wanda Barnett
Henderson, Kentucky - Wanda Barnett, 72, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home.
Wanda was a devoted and proud wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and grandmother to three grandchildren whom she believed were perfect. For 20 years, Wanda worked side by side with her husband in the care and treatment of thousands of his pediatric patients. These families and children were an important part of Wanda's life to whom she was lovingly known as "Miss Wanda." She was a lifelong follower of Jesus and treasured her relationships with her church family at Henderson Church of Christ. She was a frequent volunteer, including serving as president of Methodist Hospital Auxiliary. Wanda was always quick with a story, eager to laugh, and a heartfelt supporter of all she met.
Wanda was the daughter of John and Rubye Tidwell of Union City, Tennessee.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Dr. Fred Barnett; one son, Jeff Barnett and his wife, Lori, of Lexington, Kentucky, and their children, Emma and Grace and Noah Barnett; one daughter, Tammy James and her husband, John; one sister, Barbara Reedy of Union City, Tennessee; one sister-in-law, Carolyn Stroud of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. David Salisbury will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Henderson Church of Christ Building Fund.
Published in The Gleaner from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.