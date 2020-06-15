Dr Barnett and family,

I am sure you know how loved you and Miss Wanda are. She always took a moment not just with the children but for the parent as well. She is the true epitome, it is not what you say but how someone makes you feel. This is something Miss Wanda always did; made us feel loved and cared for. Many prayers for you and your family. God Bless You and Miss Wanda.

Love Carol Gabbert and family

Carol Gabbert

Friend