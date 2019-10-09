Services
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory - Owensboro
3009 FREDERICA ST
Owensboro, KY 42301
(270) 683-5377
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Green River Baptist Church
Cromwell, KY
1944 - 2019
Beaver Dam - Wanda Gaye Little, 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 10, 1944 in Blackey, KY to the late Slaney and Bertha Caudell Fields. Wanda was a homemaker and babysat for over 20 years. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Beaver Dam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepmother, Charlene Fields; granddaughter, Amber Chandler; brother, Andrew Banks; brother-in-law, Jimmy Ashby; and nephew, Jimmy Lee Ashby Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Stephen Little; son, Dennis Gregory (Marie) Little of Union County; daughter, Shannon Leigh Little of Clarksville, TN; six grandchildren, Megan Little, Lauren Grant, Faith Little, Stephen Little Jr., Ian Givens, and Savannah Givens; seven great-grandchildren, Taylor Chandler, Olivia Chandler, PresLeigh Little, Liam Olsen; Annesley Olsen, Benjamin Givens, and M'Kai Phillip; siblings, Jim (Ruth) Fields and Clara (Gary) Hoskins both of Ohio County; Watson (Lana) Fields of Beaver Dam, Helen Ashby of Cromwell, Ruth (Cecil) Geary of Beaver Dam, Jerry (Betty) Fields of Union County, KY, Tammy Walker and Bessie (Archie) Perkins of Williamsburg, Johnny (Sandra) Young of Beaver Dam, and Dennis (Bertie) Young of Hartford; and sister-in-law, Sharon Banks..

Celebration of Life will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Green River Baptist Church in Cromwell, KY. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro is in charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Ohio County Hospice, 107 Gillespie Street, Hartford, KY 42347, Mitchell Cancer Center, P.O. Box 22505, Owensboro, KY 42304-2505 or donor's favorite charity.

Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Oct. 9, 2019
