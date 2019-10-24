Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Wahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Lee Wahl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Lee Wahl Obituary
Wanda Lee Wahl

Henderson - Wanda Lee Wahl, age 95, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Clemmie Davis, husband Sammy Lee Wahl, her son Brent Wahl, and her sister June Miller.

Wanda is survived by 3 daughters Anita Bojorquez of AZ, Dale Durbin and her husband Jack and Karen Chapman and her husband James both of Henderson, KY; 1 son Bruce Wahl and his wife Betty of Evansville, IN; and 8 grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to Wanda's Life Celebration from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 and again on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now