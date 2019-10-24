|
|
Wanda Lee Wahl
Henderson - Wanda Lee Wahl, age 95, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Clemmie Davis, husband Sammy Lee Wahl, her son Brent Wahl, and her sister June Miller.
Wanda is survived by 3 daughters Anita Bojorquez of AZ, Dale Durbin and her husband Jack and Karen Chapman and her husband James both of Henderson, KY; 1 son Bruce Wahl and his wife Betty of Evansville, IN; and 8 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Wanda's Life Celebration from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 and again on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3, 2019