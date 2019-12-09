|
|
Wanda Lou Watson Henderson
Henderson, KY - Wanda Lou Watson Henderson, age 80, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 10:21 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at her home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Wanda worked very hard to provide for her family. She had many jobs outside of the home including waitressing at Sissy's Café and Ruby's Café, being a Mary Kay consultant, and working as a greeter at Wal-Mart. She was talented at crocheting and cooking. Most of all, Wanda loved her family and took excellent care of them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Corbin and Catherine Watson, her husband Morris Henderson, son Jonathan Bryce Henderson, Jr.,1 grandson Zachary Viars, and 3 brothers: Corbin Watson, Alfred Watson, and Billy Alves.
She is survived by her 3 daughters: Karen Henderson Payne of Henderson, KY, Tammy Penn and her husband Dale of Frankfort, KY, and Dana Henderson Galloway and her husband Mike of Henderson, KY; 1 son Sid Henderson and his wife Dana of Henderson, KY; 5 sisters: Velma Pike, Barbara Woodring both of Henderson, KY, Virginia Klein of Siloan Springs, AR, Norma Skipworth of Orofieno, ID, Kathy Alves of Lake Havasa City, AZ; 1 brother Reuben Alves of Las Vegas, NV; 9 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Wanda's Life Celebration from 9:00 a.m. until the service time on Wednesday at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend John Brumfiel and Reverend Tim Shockley officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019