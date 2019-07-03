Wanda Sue Tyler Carter



Henderson - Wanda Sue Tyler Carter, age 67, of Henderson, KY, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her children and family.



Wanda was born in Henderson, KY on May 26, 1952 to the late George Tyler and Margaret Allen Tyler. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She graduated from Douglas High School. Throughout her life she loved fishing, gardening, and cooking. Wanda "MawMaw" "SueSue" "Suebaby" was called numerous nicknames by her children and grandchildren whom she loved dearly.



Wanda was preceded in death by her father George; her mother Margaret; her sisters: Betty Outlaw, Anna Tyler, Jenny Tyler, and Loucresia Burkins; two brothers James Tyler and Mitchell Tyler.



She leaves to cherish her memories four sons Buster Carter and wife Mel, Dennis Carter, Ronald Carter and wife Mandy, and Rashawn Carter and wife Shawna all of Henderson, KY; three daughters Pamela Scott and husband Tony, Cassandra "Sandy" Carter, and Felicia Carter all of Louisville, KY; two sisters Mary Frances Tyler and Margaret Tyler Collins; 2 brothers George Tyler, Jr., and LeRoy Posey all of Henderson, KY. Wanda had a companion of 29 years Roy Parcher who she loved so much and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Relatives and friends are invited to Wanda's Life Celebration from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at First Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the church with Reverend Joe Flagg officiating. Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson, KY.



Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home