|
|
Wanda Watkins Brown
Henderson, Kentucky - Wanda Watkins Brown, 91, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Redbanks Nursing Home.
She was a member of the former Immanuel Baptist Temple where she served in the choir, taught Sunday school, and went on mission trips in both the U.S. and Africa. Wanda was a friendly, loving, and godly woman who reflected Christ in her daily life. She worked as a bookkeeper, Encyclopedia saleswoman, and substitute school teacher.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of 62 years, Paul Thomas Watkins; her parents, Willie and Katie Simons; and three brothers, Willis Simons, George Simons, and Harold Simons.
Survivors include her husband of 6 years, Marion "Jack" Brown; three daughters, Joyce Bumgardner and her husband, John, of Henderson, Kentucky, Dr. Judy Mills and her husband, Johnny, of Marietta, Georgia, and Paula Crowe and her husband, Bill, of Newburgh, Indiana; six grandchildren, Shane Barron, Rebecca Walker, Tiffany Crowe, Elizabeth Mills, Cody Libbert, and Jason Crowe; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Tommy Tate will officiate. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to Redbanks Activity Fund or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Jason Crowe, Adam Libbert, Wayne Walker, Keith Watkins, Dr. Scott Watkins, and Paul Vernon Westerman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Barron, Dr. David Watkins, and Jonathan Watkins.
Wanda's family wishes to thank her brother-in-law, Dr. David Watkins, and her nephew, Dr. Scott Watkins, for providing excellent medical care during her lifetime.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 9, 2019