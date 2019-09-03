|
Warren Ray Lewis
Henderson - Warren Ray Lewis, age 84, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 10:33 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Warren graduated in 1952 and began work with C&EI Railroad. He was called to serve in the United States Army during the Cold War and spent time overseas in Germany. After his service, Warren went back to work with the railroad as a dispatcher. He worked with that same company for more than 40 years until his retirement. After retiring, Warren enjoyed traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and his dog "Gabbie Girl". He was a history buff and loved reading about World War II. Warren was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church since 1972 where he served as an usher, but in more recent years, attended Niagara United Methodist Church with his dear friends Rick and Patti Nollmann.
Warren was preceded in death by his parents: father Reuben Lewis, mother Fern Patterson Lewis Burke, and stepfather Forrest Burke.
Warren is survived by his wife of 59 years, Imogene Jackson Lewis; daughter Janet Niehaus and her husband Bob of Robards, KY; son Doug Lewis of Henderson, KY; and grandchildren: Katie Niehaus, Brandon Niehaus, Darin Lewis, Brett Lewis, Caitlin Lewis, and Seth Lewis.
Relatives and friends are invited to Warren's Life Celebration from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 and again on Wednesday starting at 10:00 a.m. at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Reverend Rick Nollmann officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40. Warren's grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420 or Niagara United Methodist Church 15866 Hwy 136 East, Henderson, KY 42420.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home.
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 3, 2019