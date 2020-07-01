Wayne Gibson
Morganfield, KY - Leslie Wayne Gibson, age 73 of Morganfield, KY passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, IN. He was born April 26, 1947 to the late Ernest and Pearl Gibson in Uniontown, KY. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Wayne was a coal miner who loved hunting, fishing, horseback riding, working puzzles, and making quilts. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen Gibson; 3 brothers, Rudy, Russell, and Jack Gibson; sister, Faye Hicks. Survivors include: 1 daughter, Angie Florkowski and husband Doug of Robinson, IN; 4 grandchildren, Carson Florkowski, Landon Florkowski, Ella Florkowski, Garrett Florkowski; 2 brothers, Larry Gibson of Morganfield, KY and Kenny Gibson of Kansas City, MO. The service will be 10AM Friday, July 3, 2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Fr. Randy Howard will officiate. The burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Uniontown with full military rites. The visitation will be 4-7PM Thursday and 9AM until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Linda E. White Hospice House, 611 Harriet St., Evansville, IN 47710. Online condolences can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com
.