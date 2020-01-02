|
Wendell Blohm
Spottsville, KY - Wendell Blohm, age 80, of Spottsville, KY, passed away at 9:05 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Lucy Smith King Care Center under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Wendell proudly served in the United States Air Force from July of 1958 through May of 1963. During his service, he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. Photography was Wendell's career and his greatest hobby. From 1975 to 1999 he taught at the collegiate level. He was a dedicated educator; his students always came first. The students appreciated his teaching and his character. He always enjoyed reading, fishing, and being with his family in the great outdoors.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Erna Blohm.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Blohm of Henderson, KY; 1 daughter Amanda Blohm-Thompson and her husband Michael of Henderson, KY; 1 sister Mary Jane Holland and her husband Richard of Tampa, FL; 1 brother Charles "Charlie" R. Blohm and his wife Kathy of Memphis, TN; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will be having a private entombment at Fairmont Mausoleum with military honors from the American Legion Worsham Post #40. They will be planning a memorial exhibit of Wendell's photography at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home.
