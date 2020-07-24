1/1
Wendell Nance
Wendell Nance

Onton - Wendell Maurice Nance, 88, of Onton passed away at his residence on July 23, 2020.

He was born in Webster County Kentucky to the late Malcolm and Lila (Branson) Nance.

He was a retired electrician (69 years) with the IBEW local 16. He was also a proud Korean Army veteran and loved collecting hatchets, spending time with his family and listening to Bluegrass music. He was of the Christian faith.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Analene (Hazard) Nance of Onton,

Children: Sheila and husband Tommy Robards of Sebree; Randy and wife Lisa Nance of Sebree; Joy and husband Mitchell Springer of Poole;

Grandchildren: Travis Robards, Josh Robards, Justin Denton, Hillary Norris, Laura Faulk, Alisha Hafford

Great Grandchildren: Christian Tandy, Harper Norris, Lilli Norris. Owen Faulk, Olivia Faulk, Hannah Robards, Karli Robards, Garrett Hensley, Peyton Hafford, Parker Hafford

Brother: Donald and wife Becky Nance of Newburgh, IN and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be private

Visitation will be 12:00-2:30 July 26 at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree.

Burial will be in Onton Cemetery Onton, KY with a military graveside service

Pallbearers will be Travis Robards, Justin Denton, Brad Faulk, Greg Norris, Seth Nance

Honorary pallbearers will be Christian Tandy, Garrett Hensley, Owen Faulk

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Onton Cemetery Fund

Online condolences may be made at tomblinsonfuneralhome.com




Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
12:00 - 02:30 PM
Tomblinson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
(270) 835-2254
