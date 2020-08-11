1/1
Wesley Joyce
Wesley Joyce

Providence - Wesley F. Joyce, age 67, of Providence, KY passed away on July 27, 2020. He was the son of the late Willie and Magdalene Joyce. Wesley was a 1971 graduate of Providence High School. He previously worked at Alcan Aluminum, Unison Transformer Services, and currently Shamrock Technologies.

He was an active member of the Jehovah's Witnesses, served in two congregations, and served as a publisher administrator. He was an exceptionally talented person in photography, artist, and music.

He is survived by his children: Jocelin, Patrick and Wesley F. Joyce II; niece: Cathy Webb; nephews: Billy, Demetrik, and Brycen Joyce; uncles: James and Ernest Joyce, and a host of cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Final care has been entrusted at Mason and Sons Funeral Home.






Published in The Gleaner from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mason & Sons Funeral Home
409 E Noel Ave
Madisonville, KY 42431
(270) 821-3906
