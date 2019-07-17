|
Whayne White Berry
Morganfield - Whayne White Berry age 86, died Monday 7/8/2019 at the Madison Manor Nursing Home in Madison, Alabama. Whayne was a retired farmer & rural letter carrier; he enjoyed playing guitar at church, nursing homes, and the senior citizens center. He was member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sturgis and sang in the choir. He served in the US Army as a Military Policeman in Ft. Rucker, Alabama. He is preceded in death by his parents Daniel Reid & Helen White Berry, his wife Kay Sharon Henshaw Berry in 1998 and brothers James V. "Pete" Berry. Walter Benjamin "Bud" Berry.
Survivors Include: 1 Daughter, Julia Enlow & husband Kyle of Mitchell, IN; 1 Son, Stephen Berry & wife Beth of Madison, AL; 2 Sisters, Barbara Sutton & husband Kenneth of Morganfield, KY, and Beverly Fister of Morganfield, KY; 5 Grandchildren, Jack Enlow, Kelsey Enlow, Melanie Berry, Jennifer Berry and Timothy Berry.
Funeral will be 11AM Saturday 7/13/2019 at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, KY. Rev. Victor Hassell will officiate. Visitation will be Friday 4PM-7PM at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis, KY. Visitation on Saturday 9AM until service time at the Church. Burial will be at Pythian Ridge Cemetery in Sturgis, KY
Memorial contributions can be made to Sturgis Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Gleaner on July 17, 2019