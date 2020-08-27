Wilborn Belt
sturgis - Wilborn Deon Belt, age 73 of Sturgis, KY passed away at his home Friday 8/21/2020. He was born Jan 21, 1947 in Crittenden County to Charles & Juanita Belt. He retired from Peabody Coal Company, Camp II and was a member of UMWA. He was a member of Sullivan Baptist Church in Sullivan, KY where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed doing woodwork, fishing, gardening and yardwork. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Tammy Belt. Survivors include his wife Linda Belt of Sturgis, KY;3 sons Michael & Jennifer Belt of Crittenden County, Tony & Heather Belt of Crittenden County, Bobby & Stephanie Belt of Lexington, KY; 6 Grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sister Cindy Gray of Evansville, IN; 3 brothers Harlen Belt of Webster County, Jerry Belt of Webster County, Rick Belt of Evansville, IN. Funeral service will be 2 PM Friday 8/28/2020 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis, KY. Rev. Joe Baker will officiate. Visitation will be 11 AM until service time Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sullivan Community Cemetery in Sullivan, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to Sullivan Baptist Church. Online condolence can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com