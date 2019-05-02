|
Willard O. Burns
Reed, KY
Willard O. Burns, 76, of Reed, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Vincent in Evansville, Indiana. He was born May 23, 1942 in Owensboro to the late James Harrison Burns and Mary Bell Himes Burns. He retired from Sureway Grocery as the meat department manager. Willard was a sergeant in the US Air Force where he served in Vietnam. He wore many hats to name just a few: dad, Bill, Uncle Billy, brother, dance grandad, band grandad, Mr. Bill, Yappy Pappy, and his favorite hat was GRANDAD!
He was also preceded in death by his brother, James Owen Burns.
Survivors include his son, Steven Burns (Angie) of Henderson; three grandchildren, Andrew Burns, Makenzie Burns, and Samuel Burns; siblings, Donald Burns of Fort Worth, Texas, David Burns of Princeton, KY, and Barbara Green of Owensboro.
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, Owensboro. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gleaner on May 2, 2019