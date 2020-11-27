Willard Frank Cowan
Henderson - Willard Frank Cowan, 89 of Henderson passed away November 26, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.
Willard was born in Russellville Kentucky to the late Richard and Mary Cowan.
He was a member of Advance Baptist Church in Basket Kentucky; A US Airforce veteran of the Korean War and Veteran of the Air National Guard with 20 years of service to his country. He was employed by Kentucky State Police as a dispatcher and enjoyed being a counselor at Trooper Island.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Varble; two brothers and one sister.
Willard is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Judith (Mattingly) Cowan; his daughter, Darrelyn Kelley (Dorris); three granddaughters; three great granddaughters and one great grandson.
A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Rev Ellis Payne officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Trooper Island.
