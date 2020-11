Willard Frank CowanHenderson - Willard Frank Cowan, 89 of Henderson passed away November 26, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.Willard was born in Russellville Kentucky to the late Richard and Mary Cowan.He was a member of Advance Baptist Church in Basket Kentucky; A US Airforce veteran of the Korean War and Veteran of the Air National Guard with 20 years of service to his country. He was employed by Kentucky State Police as a dispatcher and enjoyed being a counselor at Trooper Island.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Varble; two brothers and one sister.Willard is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Judith (Mattingly) Cowan; his daughter, Darrelyn Kelley (Dorris); three granddaughters; three great granddaughters and one great grandson.A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Rev Ellis Payne officiating.Memorial contributions can be made to Trooper Island.Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com