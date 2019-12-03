|
|
William A. Hiett
William A. Hiett, 57, died at home on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. He was born on Oct. 7, 1962 at Evansville's St. Mary's Hospital, the son of Billy Joe Hiett and Sandra (Jones) Hiett. He performed in numerous nightclubs under the stage name of Tiffany S. Jones. His mother survives, along with his siblings Kris Tina Bridges, Billy (Bennie) Hiett Jr., Scott Hiett, Heather (Terry) Raffidy and Stephanie Williamson; and close family friends David Feldpausch and Carla Poindexter. He is predeceased by his father and by his brother Paul Curtis Hiett. William was cremated. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Bill asked that memorial donations be made to the TSA Youth Group, PO Box 2901, Evansville, IN 47728 or online at TSAGL.org/donate.html.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019