|
|
William L. "Bill" Campbell, Jr
Henderson, KY
William L. "Bill" Campbell, Jr. 68, of Henderson passed away March 31, 2019. He was born September 03, 1950 in Morganfield, KY to the late William Leo Campbell, Sr and Ruby Maebelle Campbell. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Morganfield. He is survived by his mother, Ruby Maebelle Campbell; two sons, Jacob L. Campbell and William L. Trey Campbell, III both of Henderson, KY ; three siblings, Diane Campbell, Vicky Lehner and Daryl Campbell all of Morganfield, KY; Grandchildren, Dawson Campbell, Masyn Campbell, Ashtyn Campbell and Hannah Buckman; Best friend Vicki Trimble of Henderson,KY. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson, KY is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 3, 2019