William "Bill" Cory, Jr.
Henderson, KY - William "Bill" Cory, Jr., age 61, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 10:17 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN.
Bill is preceded in death by his mother Wilma Lee Cory and 2 sisters.
He is survived by his fiancée of 23 years Debbie Miller of Henderson, KY; daughter Amanda Williams and her fiancé Mike Wint of Henderson, KY; 2 sisters: Sherry Manegold of Corydon, KY and Robin Lee Sparkman of Illinois; 3 grandchildren: Jasmine Williams, Jeremiah Williams, and Jaydon Shelton; and many other close family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at The Center on Alves Street behind Christ Corner with Reverend Paul Rigdon and Reverend April Ziemer officiating. The date and time of the memorial service is pending.
Published in The Gleaner from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020