William "Darrell" Crutcher
God showed His mercy on Sunday, November 8, 2020 when He called William "Darrell" Crutcher home. Darrell was the youngest of 8 and was born at home on June 28, 1944 in Philpot, KY to the late John Henry and Cleo Ford Crutcher. Darrell proudly served in the US Navy as head cook on the USS Elokomen. He began his 54-year career in car sales working for Tichenor Chevrolet, then became a General Manager for Verbal Chevrolet in Central City, Cambron Chevrolet in Tell City and owned and operated Liberty Auto Sales in Madisonville, KY. When they dealt with Darrell his customers always said, "It was the best car buying experience they had ever had." He was honest, trustworthy and kind.
Darrell loved cars, watching UK basketball and spoiling his beloved dog, Kinzie. He enjoyed the beauty of nature and felt privileged to have been able to travel to many places with his wife whom he loved dearly. He was a private pilot and was very proud of that accomplishment. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. The daily calls from his longtime friend Phillip always brought a smile to his face. He was a lover of people and a lover of Jesus. Even though he suffered from the effects of the horrible disease of Alzheimer's he remained loving and kind. The pleasure on his face was evident when he sang his gospel songs and it brought joy to all who heard.
Along with his parents, Darrell is preceded in death by 3 brothers, Carlin, John Jr. and Bobby and 2 sisters, Ann Gray and Wanda Bailey.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 20 years, Julie Stachurski Crutcher; his children, Darrell (Kim) Crutcher, Jr., Leah Stroll, both of Clayton, North Carolina, Cherish (Bill) Buck, Timmy Crutcher, both of Owensboro, Sara (Brandon) Harper of Evansville, Nicole (Ben) Patterson of Henderson and John (Cheyenne) Stachurski of Madisonville; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Nancy Crutcher Kassinger and Edna Watts; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1:00 pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro, Kentucky with Reverend Bill Patterson officiating. Burial with military rites to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery in Hanson, KY. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Operation Christmas Child; P.O. Box 3000; Boone, North Carolina 28607. Evelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Darrell in person at the visitation or funeral are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
