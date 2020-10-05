1/1
William Edward Griffin
William Edward Griffin

Henderson - William Edward Griffin, age 87 of Henderson, KY, passed away at 5:42 a.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home.

William was considered a regular at Niagara Store where he loved to meet his friends. For many years he farmed crops and cattle in Robards. William retired from Whirlpool Corporation after 36 ½ years working as a press operator. He was a member of Christadelphian Ecclesia Church.

Survivors include many cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to William's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m., Wednesday and again on Thursday starting at 9:00 a.m. until time of service at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., October 8, 2020 at the funeral home with Brother Jim Haagan officiating. Burial will follow at Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Anthony's Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY, and M.A.S.H. Home Care, 701 Barrett Blvd., Henderson, KY 42420.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
