Henderson - William Erkfitz, 58, of Henderson, passed away on March 17, 2020 at home.

He was born in Trenton, MI on September 25, 1961 to Russell and Beverly Erkfitz.

He had worked 25 years as a project manager and mechanical engineer for George Koch Sons. He was a member and former elder of Trinity Lutheran Church in Henderson. He was very active in the church and was a coach for the PCMA league. He enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Erkfitz.

He is survived by his mother, Beverly Erkfitz; children, Andrew Erkfitz (Christin Dahn) of Henderson and Johnathon Erkfitz of Washington State; siblings, Pamela Miller (Scott), Cindy Sirls (Ken) and Shari Carter (Jim Bakke), all of Henderson; uncle and aunt, Ken and Pam Erkfitz; numerous nieces and nephews; and neighbor and dear friend, Patricia Bowers.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to , in hopes for a better tomorrow.

Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com or by calling the funeral home. All messages given will be forwarded to the family.
Published in The Gleaner from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
