William Ford
William L. Ford passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 while receiving care at Lucy Smith King Hospice Care Center in Henderson, KY at the age of 84. He was born October 4, 1935 to the late William and Edna Lee Smith Ford.
William was known to most as "Bill", but childhood friends and family often called him "WL" or "Dub". At an early age he became a fine marksman with both pistols and rifles. This provided useful when he joined the Army. He later volunteered to go back to active duty to attend Officer Candidate School to become a 2nd Lieutenant as a Firearms Instructor.
He began a career with Kentucky State Police as a dispatcher and shortly was accepted into the State Trooper Academy. William finished his career with KSP at the rank of Detective Sergeant. Later in life he worked as an Insurance Adjustor.
William had many hobbies including scuba diving, metal detecting, photography, and birding. His favorite activities were hunting, traveling, boating, and motorcycles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Glenda Nance Ford; a son, Jayson Ford; and grandson, Brandon Amos.
William is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marcia Ford of Spottsville, KY; his children: Julie Pierce and her husband, Bill of Clarksville, TN, Lorna Bacon and her husband, Steve, of Slaughters, KY, Clint Ford and his wife, Michelle, of Spottsville, KY, Miranda Peterson and her husband, Ben, of Bowling Green, KY, and Kevin Howard of Bowling Green, KY; grandchildren: Brittney, Shyanne, Shaun, Caleb, Paige, Cody, Zack, Neely, and Heath; and Great grandchildren: Madison, Hadley, and Jourdan.
Services will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Saint Anthony's Hospice- Lucy Smith King Care Center.
Reid-Walters Funeral is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com
