William G. "Bill" O'Leary
Sturgis - William G. "Bill" O'Leary, age 84 of Sturgis, KY died Friday 11/1/19 at Walnut Creek Center in Evansville, IN. He was a member of Sturgis United Methodist Church. He was a retired coal miner and UMWA member working at Peabody 1 and retiring from Brushy Creek. Bill was an avid UK Wildcats fan. In the past he enjoyed riding horses and hunting. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roy & Lucille O'Leary; brothers Roy. Jr and Max O'Leary; sisters Maxine O'Leary and Betty Warmack.
Survivors include his wife, Gillie Andre O'Leary of Sturgis; daughter, Deena & Phillip Holt of Clay, KY; sonDennis "Rip" & Melissa O'Leary of Sturgis, KY; sister, Emma Lou Morris of Marion, KY; Step-daughter, Diane Roberts of Sturgis, KY; Grandson, Clay & Allyson Alloway of Henderson, KY; 2 Great grandchildren, Gabby & Keegan Alloway.
Funeral service will be 2 PM Tuesday 11/5/2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis, KY. Denny Ray O'Leary will officiate.
Visitation will be 10 AM until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery in Sturgis, KY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sturgis Elementary School "Reading Program", 1101 N. Grant Street, Sturgis, KY 42459.
Online condolence can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019