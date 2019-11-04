Services
Whitsell Funeral Home Inc
609 N Main St
Sturgis, KY 42459
(270) 333-5535
Resources
More Obituaries for William O'Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William G. "Bill" O'Leary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William G. "Bill" O'Leary Obituary
William G. "Bill" O'Leary

Sturgis - William G. "Bill" O'Leary, age 84 of Sturgis, KY died Friday 11/1/19 at Walnut Creek Center in Evansville, IN. He was a member of Sturgis United Methodist Church. He was a retired coal miner and UMWA member working at Peabody 1 and retiring from Brushy Creek. Bill was an avid UK Wildcats fan. In the past he enjoyed riding horses and hunting. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents Roy & Lucille O'Leary; brothers Roy. Jr and Max O'Leary; sisters Maxine O'Leary and Betty Warmack.

Survivors include his wife, Gillie Andre O'Leary of Sturgis; daughter, Deena & Phillip Holt of Clay, KY; sonDennis "Rip" & Melissa O'Leary of Sturgis, KY; sister, Emma Lou Morris of Marion, KY; Step-daughter, Diane Roberts of Sturgis, KY; Grandson, Clay & Allyson Alloway of Henderson, KY; 2 Great grandchildren, Gabby & Keegan Alloway.

Funeral service will be 2 PM Tuesday 11/5/2019 at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis, KY. Denny Ray O'Leary will officiate.

Visitation will be 10 AM until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Old Bethel Cemetery in Sturgis, KY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sturgis Elementary School "Reading Program", 1101 N. Grant Street, Sturgis, KY 42459.

Online condolence can be made at www.whitsellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -