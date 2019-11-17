|
|
William Herman Woodard
Corydon Ky. - William Herman Woodard, age 94, of Corydon, KY, passed away at 12:20 PM, Saturday, November 16, 2019, in the Marina Unit at Redbanks Nursing Home in Henderson. Herman married Jacqueline "Jack" Weimer on February 22, 1950. Herman served in the United States Navy and was a veteran of WWII. He loved, honored and respected his country. He was an avid golfer and was the organizer of annual golfing trips to Callaway Gardens and Biloxi, Mississippi with his beloved golfing buddies for more than 40 years. Herman loved the New York Yankees, the St. Louis Cardinals and Kentucky basketball. He loved and was involved with youth league baseball for more than two decades. Herman was a strong person-stable, consistent, and dependable-who was the rock of his family. He fiercely loved each member of his family, and he supported, protected and stood by them in every circumstance. While he was not big on the outward display of emotion, those closest to him knew well his sensitive, loving, compassionate heart. There was nothing he wouldn't do for those he loved. Herman was generous beyond measure-never desiring anything for himself. While we already miss him dearly, we want to honor him by carrying on his legacy of strength, love, faithfulness and stability.
Herman was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline " Jack" Weimer Woodard, in 2008 after 58 years of marriage; his parents, Willis and Bertha Woodard; one son, Don Larue Woodard; five brothers: Dennis "Buster" Woodard, John Ellis Woodard, Omer Lee Woodard, Luke Woodard and Georgie Lee Woodard; one sister Lucille Woodard Brinkley.
Survivors include: 2 sons: William Doyle Woodard and his wife Karen, Daniel Brett Woodard and his wife Debbie, and daughter-in- law, Teresa Woodard; 11 grandchildren: Nathan Woodard, Abby Griffin (Craig), William Seth Woodard (Tiffany Smith), Stefanie Bumpus ( Grant McBride), Logan Woodard ( Mary Donovan), Carrie McCollom ( Royden), Preston Bumpus ( Karley), Ashlyn Matthews, Ricky Matthews, Jackson Woodard and Joseph Woodard; 6 great-grandchildren: Taylor Woodard, Reese McCollom, Alec Bennett, Leo William McCollom, William Holden Woodard, Paisley Griffin; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Herman Woodard's life celebration from 4:00 PM- 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 and again on Wednesday, 9:00 AM- 11 AM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson with Rev. Jeff Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Corydon Cemetery in Corydon, Kentucky with American Legion Worsham post #40 conducting military honors.
Pallbearers will be Seth Woodard, Royden McCollom, Preston Bumpus, Ricky Matthews, Jackson Woodard, Joseph Woodard, Timmy Powell and Mark West. Honorary Pallbearers will be Logan Woodard and George Irvin Brinkley.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Legion Honor Guard or the Salvation Army.
Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019