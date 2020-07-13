1/1
William "Bill" Lancaster
1947 - 2020
William "Bill" Lancaster

Sebree - William "Bill" Lancaster, 72 of Sebree, KY passed away Monday July 13, 2020 at his residence under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

Bill was born in Henderson, KY on December 28, 1947 to the late Iris Virginia (Floyd) Taylor and John Lancaster.

He was retired from Goss International, was a Vietnam Army Veteran and a 46 year member of American Legion Austin Collins Post 243 in Sebree.

In addition to his parents Bill was preceded in death by a brother Bobby Lancaster.

He is survived by his wife; Cheryl Lancaster, 2 Daughters; Angela Lancaster of Tampa, FL, and Andrea Abell of Sebree, KY, 2 sisters Rhonda Taylor of Booneville, IN and Paula Basham of Henderson, KY, grandson, Kyzer Abell of Sebree, KY. Aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

A bereavement gathering will be held Wednesday July 15 from 2:00 until 6:00 PM at the American Legion Austin Collins Post 243 in Sebree, KY.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice.

Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.

Online condolences at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com




Published in The Gleaner from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 06:00 PM
American Legion Austin Collins Post 243
Funeral services provided by
Tomblinson Funeral Home
57 State Rte 370 E
Sebree, KY 42455
(270) 835-2254
