William Lee McDonald



Henderson - William Lee McDonald, age 52, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown in Evansville, IN.



William served our country proudly in the United States Army for more than 20 years. He was a tank mechanic specializing in turrets. His final rank at the time of his discharge was Staff Sergeant. William was a very dedicated family man. He lived by this meaningful quote: "If someone breathed easier because I lived, I truly existed."



William was preceded in death by his parents James and Ruth Phipps.



He is survived by his wife of 36 years Tanya McDonald of Henderson, KY; daughter Ashley McDonald of Henderson, KY; son Jeremy McDonald and his wife Rika of Yucca Valley, CA; 2 sisters Karen Reasoner and her husband Denny of Kingsland, GA and Janine McDonald of Henderson, KY; 2 grandchildren Jeremih McDonald and Rylan McDonald; and 3 nephews: Brent Noble, Sean Brannon, and Michael Easterday.



Friends and relatives are invited to William's memorial service on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at noon at Audubon Mills Park, 123 North Water Street, Henderson, KY 42420. Military honors will be rendered by the Army National Guard.



Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com. Published in The Gleaner on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary