Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Louis Cemetery
Henderson, KY
William M. Yates Obituary
WILLIAM M. "BILL" YATES

SMITH MILLS, KENTUCKY

William M. "Bill" Yates, 64, of Smith Mills, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at his home.

He was a member of St. Paul's Chapel in Evansville, Indiana. Bill was a lifelong farmer in Henderson County, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Pierce Yates, who died December 16, 2011.

Survivors include one son, Nicholas Yates of Smith Mills, Kentucky; his mother, Cecelia Sauer Yates of Geneva, Kentucky; four sisters, Lynn McDaniel and her husband, Mark, and Nancy Hope, both of Henderson, Kentucky, Julie Shoulders and her husband, Richard, of Smith Mills, Kentucky, and Beth Wicker and her husband, Jon, of Dixon, Kentucky; four brothers, Jack "P.I." Yates, Jr., of Henderson, Kentucky, and Neil Yates, Norman Yates, and Richard Yates and his wife, Debbie, all of Geneva, Kentucky; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews.

A private traditional Roman Catholic Mass of the Latin Rite will be held. Father Gavin Bitzer will officiate. Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home where a rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Monday.

Contributions may be made to St. Paul's Chapel or St. Anthony's Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 31, 2019
