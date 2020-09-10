1/
William McElroy
William McElroy

Evansville, IN - William Emory McElroy 70, of Evansville, IN passed away at Parkview Care Center in Evansville, IN on Monday September 7, 2020. He was of the Baptist Faith, and was a US Navy Veteran. He served during the Vietnam Era. He retired from the Norfolk Navy Base where he served for 14 years in the US Navy. He was the son of the late Floyd and Froy McElroy of Dixon, KY. He was preceded in death by a sister Kay McElroy and a brother Charles McElroy. Survivors include 4 nieces Cindy Spainhoward(Terry) of Henderson, KY; Laura Johnson of Owensboro, KY; Hope Rising-Massaro(Albert) of St. Petersburg, Florida and Katherine Vazquies(Larry)of Weld County, Colorado; 1 nephew Chuck McElroy(Melanie) of Madisonville, KY and several great nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at 1PM at Townsend Cemetery in Dixon, KY. Bro. Paul Davis will officiate. Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY is handling the arrangements. Hopkins Co. Honor Guard will perform Military Rites at the graveside. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project P.O Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or Spottsville Baptist Church P.O Box 188 Spottsville, KY 42458. Online condolences can made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com




Published in The Gleaner from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Townsend Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Townsend Funeral Home
140 Us Hwy 41A S
Dixon, KY 42409
(270) 639-9301
