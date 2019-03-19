|
WILLIAM MCKINLEY "KEN" COMER
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY
William McKinley "Ken" Comer, 79, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away at 2:24 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
He had spent more than 50 years in the aluminum industry having retired as general manager from Hydro Aluminum in 2004. After his retirement, Ken owned and operated several small businesses. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Sharon Lee Jones Comer, who died August 22, 2009; his parents, Daniel and Della Comer; four sisters, Jean Miller, Dixie Haverty, Icealee Miller, and Pearl Nutt; and one great-grandson, Ryan Comer.
Survivors include two daughters, Stephanie Skaggs of Henderson, Kentucky, and Leslie Sheets and her husband, Mark, of Lexington, Kentucky; two sons, Kennie Comer and his wife, Angela, of Henderson, Kentucky, and Scottie Comer and his wife, Beth, of Fishers, Indiana; one sister, Helen Yarnell of Parkersburg, West Virginia; one brother, D.K. Comer of Poole, Kentucky; twelve grandchildren, Chelsie McElfresh and her husband Andrew, Spencer Skaggs, Bella Grace Sheets, Lillie Sheets, Jack Sheets, Tyler Comer and his wife, Shelley, Codie Comer and his wife, Erin, Hunter Comer and his fiancé, Madi Peace, Hadlie Comer, Maddie Comer, Will Comer, and Wes Comer; three great-grandchildren, Guy McElfresh, Emma Jock, and Silas Comer; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Kennie Comer, Scottie Comer, Tyler Comer, Codie Comer, Hunter Comer, Will Comer, Spencer Skaggs, and Mark Sheets.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 19, 2019