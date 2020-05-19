|
William Nathaniel Daniel
Henderson - William Nathaniel Daniel was born on August 14,1952, in Henderson, Kentucky. He was called home to be the Lord on May 7,2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
He attended Henderson City High School. Soon after he served a 6 year 9 month term in the United States Army. He was proceeded in death by his mother Pearl Harrison, his father Benny DeJarnett, daughter Angela Daniel, brother Jerome McFarland, Donnie DeJarnett and his companion Jacques Moody.
He was survived by his wife Gayle Daniel, three loving daughters Tiera Daniel, Michelle Daniel, and Rena Johnson, two sisters Cecelia Williamson, Lisa Darrett, three brothers Lawrence McFarland, Jerry DeJarnett and Charles Collins, 2 grandchildren; Bre'Ausha Ansari And Khaalid Young, 1 great grandchild; Mecca Castillo a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 9 to 10am, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Osborne Funeral Home with funeral to follow at 10:00am. Internment, Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West,
Hopkinsville, KY 42240. Osborne has been entrusted with final care.
Published in The Gleaner from May 19 to May 20, 2020