WILLIAM R. "BILL" HAYNES
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - William R. "Bill" Haynes, 80, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at 2:30 a.m. at CORE Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dale, Indiana.
Bill was born July 23, 1940, in Henderson, Kentucky, to James and Violet Moss Haynes. During his childhood, Bill spent many memorable summers at his grandparent's farm in Niagara. It was on the farm that his love for the outdoors flourished. It was in nature that Bill felt most at peace. After graduating high school, Bill went to Western Kentucky University where he was a track star. He graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Arts in History. On November 14, 1963, Bill married the love of his life, Anna Mae Biggs. After getting married, Bill went to the University of Louisville where he earned a Master's Degree in Clinical Social Work. For over 40 years Bill was a dedicated social worker and mental health therapist for Welborn Hospital, Southwestern Indiana Behavioral Health, and the Department of Child Welfare for the State of Indiana. After retirement, Bill went on to substitute teach for Henderson County Schools where he was affectionately known as "Mr. Haynes" by his students. In his final years, Bill was a very vocal critic of Donald Trump using very descriptive adjectives.
A lifelong member of First Christian Church in Henderson, he faithfully served in the Men's Club and as a deacon and an elder.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae, who died March 28, 2017; and several nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his children, Tyler M. Haynes (Brayden) and Madalyn A. Haynes (Wade), both of Henderson, Kentucky; one great-grandson, Brayden A. Dunn, of Henderson, Kentucky; beloved nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Ann Waldrop of Cullman, Alabama, and Andrea, Carly, and Andy Funk, all of Henderson, Kentucky; cousins Wayne Bugg, Emily Guard, and Barbara Landreth; and two sons, Jeff and Greg Haynes.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Christian Church in Henderson, Kentucky. The Reverend David Clifford will officiate. Tyler M. Haynes will serve as eulogist. Private family burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery where he will be joined with his wife Anna Mae.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and until service time Wednesday at First Christian Church.
Pallbearers will be Gary G. Schneider, Jerel L. Schneider, Larry Dixon, Bob Oglesby, Brayden Thomas-Haynes, Wayne Bugg and Wade Dunn.
Contributions may be made to First Christian Church.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
