William S. Greenwell
Marion - William S. Greenwell, 78, of Marion died peacefully at his home on April 15, 2020. He was originally from Morganfield, the son of Ruth Hughes Greenwell and William W. (Bill Wolf) Greenwell.
While on break from college, he met Ann Christian from Sturgis, who would become his wife for the next 55 years. Greenwell was a graduate of Morganfield High School, Murray State University and University of Louisville School of Law. While in law school, he clerked for Hon. Charles Leibson, who would later become a Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court. Upon graduation from law school, Greenwell moved to Marion in 1968 and practiced law in Marion for the next 41 years, serving as Director of Peoples Bank, Marion City Attorney, Crittenden County School Board Attorney, Crittenden County Attorney and finally as Commonwealth's Attorney for Crittenden, Union and Webster counties. Greenwell was a politician who was friends with his opponents and ran on his strengths instead of attacking the character of his political opponent. The late Judge Tommy Simpson once reminisced about how he and Bill began their race against one another as strangers and ended the race as friends and co-workers. Greenwell loved the people of Crittenden, Union and Webster counties and made many friends as he traveled the circuit as Commonwealth's Attorney.
In addition to his love of work, he enjoyed his farm, civic service, playing golf and talking politics over morning coffee. In each of his activities, he enjoyed the friendships he developed with a large group of diverse individuals. Despite spending nearly his entire career as a prosecuting attorney, he always saw the best in people and taught his children to respect the dignity of every human being. While short on words, Bill could be relied on to listen with compassion and give responsive, thoughtful and practical counsel to his clients and friends. He had a reputation of straightforwardness, honesty and you could always count on Bill to do what he believed to be right. Surviving are his wife Ann; his three sons, Bear, Wolf and Zac Greenwell; his daughter-in-law Marcie Greenwell (who he called his daughter); five grandchildren, Joshua Walser, Kyle Goff, Skyler Greenwell, Sammy Greenwell and Lanie Greenwell; and one great-grandchild, Ian Goff-Joseph.
Due to pandemic-mandated restrictions on community gatherings, a memorial will not be held at this time. However, the family is planning to have a celebration of his life later this fall for which a public announcement will be made. The family wishes to personally thank Bill's Hospice nurse, Leisa McGowan, and all of the wonderful professionals of Mercy Health Hospice of Paducah. The family also wishes to express gratitude to the many individuals who have shared and continue to share the impact Bill had on their lives. The outpouring of affection shown to our family lifts us up and reaffirms how lucky we are to have all of you in our lives. The family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to a .
Published in The Gleaner from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020