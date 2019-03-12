|
|
WILLIAM T. "SONNY" BURTON
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY
William T. "Sonny" Burton, 84, of Henderson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospice Lucy Smith King Care Center.
He was born to the late Tam and Marie Burton on August 23, 1934.
Sonny was known for volunteering and cooking his chickens and pork chops for countless organizations. He loved to dance, trips to Florida, card games, and playing the ponies. He received the Distinguished Citizen Award in 1996 and the Distinguished Service Award in 2000, among other awards and honors.
He served Henderson County as its Circuit Court Clerk for 17 years and several terms as city commissioner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Jeanette Burton; and one sister, Barbara Hagan.
He is survived by his wife, Jan Mathews Burton; four children; Gary Burton and his wife, Dale, Barry Burton and his wife, Donna, Tammy Thomas and her husband, Porky, Lulu Jones and her husband, Brent, all of Henderson, Kentucky; two stepsons, Stan Higdon and Hugh Higdon, both of Evansville, Indiana; one sister, Jenny Funk of Henderson, Kentucky; one brother, Jerry Burton and his wife, Kathleen, of Henderson, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; numerous cousins; and many friends.
Services will be at noon Thursday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Father Larry McBride will officiate. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and until 11 a.m. Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home where prayers will be said at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Pallbearers will be Lucas Burton, Christopher Burton, Colton Jones, Tony Gager, Jason Gager, and Casey Burton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Carter, Ron Hockey, Bobby Joe Christian, and Pat Morgan
Contributions may be made to St. Anthony's Hospice or New Hope Animal Rescue Center.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 12, 2019