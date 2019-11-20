|
|
William T. "Bill" Denton
Robards - William T. "Bill" Denton age 87, of Robards, KY passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing Home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.
Bill retired in 1996 from Alcan Aluminum. He was a member of the Robards United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Camilla Denton.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Hallie Poole Denton; one son, David Denton (Markeitha) of Robards; one daughter, Laura Logsdon (Derek) of Robards; five grandchildren: Sarah Wayne, Katie Daniel (Joe), Wade Denton, Stephen Logsdon (Taylor), Kristin Logsdon; and eight great-grandchildren: Luke, Kinsley, Hallie, Anna Kate, Deacon, Lucie, Reese, and Reed.
Relatives and friends are invited to Bill's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 and again on Friday starting at 9:00 a.m. until time of the service at Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Brother Rick Nollmann officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Henderson, KY.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Logsdon, Wade Denton, Joe Daniel, Lance Wayne, Luke Wayne, and Jamie Poole.
