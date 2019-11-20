Services
Tapp Funeral Home
223 3Rd St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 826-2782
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
William T. "Bill" Denton

William T. "Bill" Denton Obituary
William T. "Bill" Denton

Robards - William T. "Bill" Denton age 87, of Robards, KY passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Redbanks Nursing Home under the care of St. Anthony's Hospice.

Bill retired in 1996 from Alcan Aluminum. He was a member of the Robards United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Camilla Denton.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Hallie Poole Denton; one son, David Denton (Markeitha) of Robards; one daughter, Laura Logsdon (Derek) of Robards; five grandchildren: Sarah Wayne, Katie Daniel (Joe), Wade Denton, Stephen Logsdon (Taylor), Kristin Logsdon; and eight great-grandchildren: Luke, Kinsley, Hallie, Anna Kate, Deacon, Lucie, Reese, and Reed.

Relatives and friends are invited to Bill's Life Celebration from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 and again on Friday starting at 9:00 a.m. until time of the service at Tapp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Brother Rick Nollmann officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Henderson, KY.

Pallbearers will be Stephen Logsdon, Wade Denton, Joe Daniel, Lance Wayne, Luke Wayne, and Jamie Poole.

Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com
Published in The Gleaner from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
