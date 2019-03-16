|
|
William Henry "Bill" Tow
Providence, KY
William Henry" Bill" Tow, 89, of Providence went home to be with the Lord March 14, 2019 at Palmer Place. He is the son of the late Rubin and Edna (Hanor) Tow. He is preceded in death by his wife Loeta Tow, sister Pauline Hawkins, sons; Steve Ruder and Keith Sigler, grandson Jason Ware, and great grandson Mark Silvia. He is survived by sons; Joe (Cam) Tow, Anthony (Dottie) Sigler, Tracy Scott Sigler, Mike (Brenda) Sigler, Lance (Sara) Artman, daughters; Lisa Tow, Sherri (Paul) Ware, Kathy (Michael) Eddings, Paula (Tom) Glover and a brother Harold (Carol) Tow . Bill was a member of Slover Baptist Church and read his Bible cover to cover many times. Bill loved his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren with all his heart. Coon hunting was one of his favorite past times. Bill had a passion for horses and riding. He and Loeta spent many summers at Wrangler Campground riding with friends and family. He was a avid Kentucky basketball fan and loved March Madness. Bill was a miner with Peabody Coal for over 40 plus years retiring from Peabody Camp 2. Bill was a Marine during Korean Conflict. Visitation will be Sunday March 17th from 11am to 3pm with Bro. Barry Cullen, Bro. Tim Martin, & Bro. Mac Gibson conducting the services in the Chapel at Jones Kirby Funeral home at 3pm with burial to follow in White Oak Cemetery. In leiu of flowers donations can be made to St. Anthony Hospice 2410 S. Green St. Henderson KY, 42450. For online condolences and more visit www.joneskirby.com
Published in The Gleaner on Mar. 16, 2019