William White
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturgis Cumberland Presbyterian Church
504 N. Main Street
Sturgis, KY
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sturgis Cumberland Presbyterian Church
504 N. Main Street
Sturgis, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturgis Cumberland Presbyterian Church
504 N. Main Street
Sturgis, KY
More Obituaries for William White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Buck" White


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Buck" White Obituary
William Edward "Buck" White

Morganfield, KY

William Edward "Buck" White, born September 25, 1928, to the late Thelma Railey White and William Wynns White, passed away at age 90, on April 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Louise Allen White; daughter, Dr. Kathryn White (Gene Dauer) of Lexington, KY; daughter, Linda White Hester of Louisville, KY; son, Dr. Allen White (Carla) of Newburgh, IN; and grandchildren, Dr. Anna Dauer, Dr. Julia Dauer, Rebecca Dauer, and Dr. Douglas Dauer; Lucy Hester and John Hester (Laura); Will White (Amanda), Dr. Railey White, Sam White, and Abe White; step-grandchildren, Sarah Dauer (Zach LaGrange); Allison Jose (Gian) and Matthew Young; great-grandson, J White; and 4 step-great grandchildren. Buck was a 1946 graduate of Sturgis High School. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1950. Attending UK during the Adolph Rupp and Bear Bryant years, he continued to be a lifelong Wildcat fan. For two years after college, Buck worked with his father-in-law, Roy Allen, in Providence, KY, and then spent his lifetime farming with his father and his cousin Jim Gilchrist in Union County, moving to Sunset Valley Farm in 1958. Buck was a long-time member of the Sturgis Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and an Elder. Buck loved people and loved life. He will be missed by his family and friends. The family wants to give a special thanks to Brandee Roberson and all of his wonderful caregivers. Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m., all at Sturgis Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 504 N. Main Street. Burial to follow at Pythian Ridge Cemetery, in Sturgis. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Sturgis Cumberland Presbyterian Church or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner on Apr. 4, 2019
