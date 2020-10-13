WILLIE ANN BROCK
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Willie Ann Brock, 97, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
She was born on January 14, 1923. She was one of seven children, two brothers and four sisters. She was the last living child. Willie Ann was born and raised here in Henderson County by her parents, Joseph and Mabel Robinson.
Her father was an insurance salesman and her mother a homemaker.
Willie Ann was on the Cradle Roll at The Central Presbyterian Church which was located on Washington Street. At that time, her father, Joseph, served in offices at the church.
Over the years, she had been employed here in Henderson at Simon's Shoes and the Hosiery Mill. Later, Willie Ann took a position at Finke Furniture Company where she was employed for 37 years and retired from there. Also, she was employed during her retirement by B & H Corner Shop here in Henderson and Linda Fambrough Tax and Bookkeeping.
Willie Ann received the Honorary Life Membership Award, which is the highest award given to a woman in The Presbyterian Women. It is given to recognize outstanding commitment to Christ and the late mission of the church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Brock, who died December 8, 1991.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda A. Fambrough of Henderson, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Darin Fambrough and his wife, Melissa, of Niagara, Kentucky, and James Fambrough and his wife, Kassie, of Newburgh, Indiana; two great-granddaughters, Lauren Fambrough of Niagara, Kentucky, and Khloe Fambrough of Newburgh, Indiana; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at The Presbyterian Church of Henderson. The Reverend Eric Hoey will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Church of Henderson.
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com
.