Willie Ann Brock
1923 - 2020
WILLIE ANN BROCK

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Willie Ann Brock, 97, of Henderson, Kentucky, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

She was born on January 14, 1923. She was one of seven children, two brothers and four sisters. She was the last living child. Willie Ann was born and raised here in Henderson County by her parents, Joseph and Mabel Robinson.

Her father was an insurance salesman and her mother a homemaker.

Willie Ann was on the Cradle Roll at The Central Presbyterian Church which was located on Washington Street. At that time, her father, Joseph, served in offices at the church.

Over the years, she had been employed here in Henderson at Simon's Shoes and the Hosiery Mill. Later, Willie Ann took a position at Finke Furniture Company where she was employed for 37 years and retired from there. Also, she was employed during her retirement by B & H Corner Shop here in Henderson and Linda Fambrough Tax and Bookkeeping.

Willie Ann received the Honorary Life Membership Award, which is the highest award given to a woman in The Presbyterian Women. It is given to recognize outstanding commitment to Christ and the late mission of the church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Brock, who died December 8, 1991.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda A. Fambrough of Henderson, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Darin Fambrough and his wife, Melissa, of Niagara, Kentucky, and James Fambrough and his wife, Kassie, of Newburgh, Indiana; two great-granddaughters, Lauren Fambrough of Niagara, Kentucky, and Khloe Fambrough of Newburgh, Indiana; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at The Presbyterian Church of Henderson. The Reverend Eric Hoey will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.

Contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Church of Henderson.

Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
The Presbyterian Church of Henderson.
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
The Presbyterian Church of Henderson
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
I so enjoyed talking with Ms Ann she was always the same. With a wonderful smile, We feel blessed to have known her.
Jane and Dan Parker
Friend
October 13, 2020
Willie Ann was a wonderful lady. She was so kind and for years drove my mother to Wednesday night supper at church. The Presbyterian church will miss her. I also loved it when she helped me at B & H Corner Shop. My mother-in-law will miss her friendship at Red Banks.
Helen Posey
Friend
October 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
lucy davis
Friend
