Willie Marietta Ballard
Willie Marietta Ballard

Henderson, KY - Willie Marietta McCray Ballard, 82, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. She was born to the late William and Mable McCray in Henderson, KY. Her husband, James Ballard, preceded her in death.

She was a member of Seventh St. Baptist Church. As a Registered Nurse, she was employed at Cook County Hospital in Chicago for many years before returning to Henderson to care for her mother. Willie leaves to cherish her memory, daughters: Donna Barnes, Tonet Ballard; sons: Timothy Ballard, Dana Ballard; brother: Chester McCray; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Services are 12:00 p.m. Friday October 30, 2020 at Mason Brothers Audubon Chapel with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until service. Burial in Fernwood. Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com. A mask is required to attend.






Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
