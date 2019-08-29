|
Willie Wilson
Poole, KY - Willie Ausborn Wilson 79, of Poole, KY passed away on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY. He owned and operated Wilson & Wilson Tank Truck Service from 1966-1989, he also retired from the Webster Co School System as a custodian after 11 years of service. He was a member of the Little Dixie United Methodist Church in Little Dixie, KY. He loved his church and loved his Lord. He loved gardening, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed dancing and playing cards. He was the son of the late Audie and Beulah Stone Wilson. He was preceded in death by his son Brian Wilson and his step mother Joe Nell Wilson. Survivors include his wife of 58 years Betty Greenfield Wilson of Poole, KY; 1 daughter Tammy Wilson Curry(Bradley) of Providence, KY; 2 sons Keith Wilson(Lisa) of Poole, KY and Tommy Wilson(Angie) of Henderson, KY; 1 sister Susanne Wilson of Austin, TX; 1 step-sister Paula Hunt of Newport Richey, FL; 1 brother Scotty Wilson(Ellen) of Poole, KY; 1 step-brother Mark McDaniel(Lynn) of Henderson, KY; 7 grandchildren Aaron Wilson, Justin Wilson, Karie Cortes, Anna Grace Wilson, Ryan Cowan, Wesley McDonald, and Ryan Curry; 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 at 2pm at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, KY. Rev. Barry Cullen, Rev. Dwayne Wilson and Rev. Mark Hobgood will officiate. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery in Poole, KY. Friends may visit from 11am until service time on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Little Dixie United Methodist Church 7036 Wheeler Rd. Corydon, KY 42406 or St. Anthony's Hospice 2410 S. Green St. Henderson, KY 42420. Online codolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 29, 2019