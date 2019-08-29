|
|
Wilma Ann Sugg Staples
Henderson - Wilma Ann Sugg Staples, age 88, of Mesa, AZ, originally of Henderson, KY, passed away August 4, 2019.
Wilma was a homemaker. She was gifted at crocheting, quilting, and sewing. She also enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing, and watching U.K. basketball. Wilma was a loving mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents William and Annie Sugg, and her brothers Tommy Sugg and Jimmie Sugg.
She is survived by her daughters Angela Moffett and her husband Don of Henderson, KY, Rhonda Queener and her husband Mark of Mascoutah, IL; son Rodney Staples and his wife Jennifer of Chandler, AZ; sisters Peggy Gish of Henderson, KY and Brenda Collie of Morganfield, KY; sister-in-law Mary Lou Sugg of Henderson, KY; brothers Billy Sugg and his wife Sharon of Joliet, IL and Kenny Sugg of Henderson, KY; 6 grandchildren: Scott Queener and his wife Cindie, Shaun Moffett and his wife Kristie, Brian Queener, Erin Mills, Sarah Glines and her husband Brian, and Nicole Staples; 11 great-grandchildren: Hannah, Reece, Sophia, Reagan, Whitney, Brielle, Westin, Max, Hunter, Otto, and Brooks.
Relatives and friends are invited to Wilma's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Queener officiating. Burial will follow at Cash Creek Cemetery in Henderson, KY.
