Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Staples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Ann Sugg Staples

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Ann Sugg Staples Obituary
Wilma Ann Sugg Staples

Henderson - Wilma Ann Sugg Staples, age 88, of Mesa, AZ, originally of Henderson, KY, passed away August 4, 2019.

Wilma was a homemaker. She was gifted at crocheting, quilting, and sewing. She also enjoyed traveling, ballroom dancing, and watching U.K. basketball. Wilma was a loving mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Annie Sugg, and her brothers Tommy Sugg and Jimmie Sugg.

She is survived by her daughters Angela Moffett and her husband Don of Henderson, KY, Rhonda Queener and her husband Mark of Mascoutah, IL; son Rodney Staples and his wife Jennifer of Chandler, AZ; sisters Peggy Gish of Henderson, KY and Brenda Collie of Morganfield, KY; sister-in-law Mary Lou Sugg of Henderson, KY; brothers Billy Sugg and his wife Sharon of Joliet, IL and Kenny Sugg of Henderson, KY; 6 grandchildren: Scott Queener and his wife Cindie, Shaun Moffett and his wife Kristie, Brian Queener, Erin Mills, Sarah Glines and her husband Brian, and Nicole Staples; 11 great-grandchildren: Hannah, Reece, Sophia, Reagan, Whitney, Brielle, Westin, Max, Hunter, Otto, and Brooks.

Relatives and friends are invited to Wilma's Life Celebration from 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Queener officiating. Burial will follow at Cash Creek Cemetery in Henderson, KY.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now