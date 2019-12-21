|
|
Wilma Ballou
Henderson, KY - Wilma A. Ballou, 90, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, KY.
Mrs. Ballou was born November 3, 1929 in Columbia, KY to the late Oliver and Mary Elizabeth Pelly. Wilma was a member of the First Christian Church. She was retired from Gibbs where she worked as a secretary and she loved her dog, "Ollie".
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ballou was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Edgar Ballou; son, Ricky James Ballou; great grandson, Ryne Phillips; two brothers and three sisters.
Wilma is survived by two children, Vickie Phillips and husband, Tommy of Henderson, KY, David Ballou and wife, Connie of Henderson, KY; sister-in-law, Joyce Curry of Columbia, KY; beloved friend, Tammy Oxford of Henderson, KY; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, 11:00 AM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel with Rev. Chuck Summers officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Greg Phillips, Dan Philips, Emmanuel Magisson, Sam Ballou, Ryan McGaughey, Mike King and Jake Pritchett.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, 4:00 - 6:00 PM and Monday 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Henderson Chapel.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Christian Church or St. Anthony's Hospice.
Published in The Gleaner from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019