Wilma Charlene Lynn Robertson



Wilma Charlene Lynn Robertson, 97, of Morganfield, KY, formerly of Marion, KY, died August 8, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital Morganfield. She was a member of Union Baptist Church.



Survivors include her children, Janet ( J.T.) Shouse of Morganfield, KY, Tommy ( Donna) Robertson of Clay, KY, Linda (Bill) Querey of Fordsville, KY, Ricky (Bonnie) Robertson of Madisonville, KY, Zandra Walker of Ledbetter, KY and Bruce (Penny) Robertson of Marion, KY; 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Robertson; son, Michael Robertson; parents, Taylor Benjamin and Sarah Evaline Lynn and 5 sisters.



Graveside services are scheduled for 2 PM Monday August 10, 2020 at Rosebud Cemetery.



Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion, KY is in charge of arrangements.









