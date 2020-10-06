WILMA JEAN PIPER
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Wilma Jean Piper, 81, of Henderson, Kentucky, gained her heavenly angel wings on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
She was born July 24, 1939, in Waverly, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Florence Wilson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis Yates; her second husband, Roy Piper; and one son, Ricky Yates.
Survivors include one son, David Yates; two daughters, Sharon Allen and Judy Yates; one stepdaughter, Sandy Powell; one brother, Bob Wilson; four sisters, Linda Ford (Jim), Mary Webb, Irene Miller, and Faye Knight (Frank); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services will be at noon Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Mark Carter will officiate. Burial will be in Old Cedar Grove Cemetery in Tilden, Kentucky.
Visitation will be from 10 a .m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
.