1/1
Wilma Jean Piper
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILMA JEAN PIPER

HENDERSON, KENTUCKY - Wilma Jean Piper, 81, of Henderson, Kentucky, gained her heavenly angel wings on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

She was born July 24, 1939, in Waverly, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Florence Wilson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis Yates; her second husband, Roy Piper; and one son, Ricky Yates.

Survivors include one son, David Yates; two daughters, Sharon Allen and Judy Yates; one stepdaughter, Sandy Powell; one brother, Bob Wilson; four sisters, Linda Ford (Jim), Mary Webb, Irene Miller, and Faye Knight (Frank); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Services will be at noon Thursday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. The Reverend Mark Carter will officiate. Burial will be in Old Cedar Grove Cemetery in Tilden, Kentucky.

Visitation will be from 10 a .m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.rudyrowland.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Service
12:00 PM
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson
604 Center Street
Henderson, KY 42420
270-827-9881
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home - Henderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved