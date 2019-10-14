Services
Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
629 S Green St
Henderson, KY 42420
(270) 827-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Winston Ligon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winston Franklin Ligon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winston Franklin Ligon Obituary
Winston Franklin Ligon

Henderson - Winston Franklin Ligon, age 77, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

In addition to his parents Jacob and Rena Ligon, Frank was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Ligon, son Tony Ligon, grandson Trevor Allen Ligon, brothers William and James Ligon, sisters Carrie Mae Ligon and Joyce Pugh.

Frank is survived by his daughter Lisa Denton and her husband Morris of Robards, KY; sons Barry Ligon and his wife Carol of Newburgh, IN and Jason Ligon and his wife Beth of Mt. Carmel, IL; sisters: Wanda Skaggs of Spottsville, KY and Linda Bryant of Owensboro, KY; brother Hugh Ligon of Henderson, KY; 6 grandchildren: Brittany Valle and her husband Alfredo, Colt Denton, Drew Ligon, Breslin Ligon, Braelyn Ligon, and Brogan Ligon; and nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to Frank's Life Celebration from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday and again on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Donald Berry officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kentucky Baptist Children's Home.

Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentonglunt.com.
Published in The Gleaner from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winston's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benton-Glunt Funeral Home
Download Now