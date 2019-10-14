|
Winston Franklin Ligon
Henderson - Winston Franklin Ligon, age 77, of Henderson, KY, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
In addition to his parents Jacob and Rena Ligon, Frank was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Ligon, son Tony Ligon, grandson Trevor Allen Ligon, brothers William and James Ligon, sisters Carrie Mae Ligon and Joyce Pugh.
Frank is survived by his daughter Lisa Denton and her husband Morris of Robards, KY; sons Barry Ligon and his wife Carol of Newburgh, IN and Jason Ligon and his wife Beth of Mt. Carmel, IL; sisters: Wanda Skaggs of Spottsville, KY and Linda Bryant of Owensboro, KY; brother Hugh Ligon of Henderson, KY; 6 grandchildren: Brittany Valle and her husband Alfredo, Colt Denton, Drew Ligon, Breslin Ligon, Braelyn Ligon, and Brogan Ligon; and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Frank's Life Celebration from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday and again on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the service time at Benton-Glunt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Donald Berry officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery in Henderson.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kentucky Baptist Children's Home.
