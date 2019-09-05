Services
Woodrow "Woody" Wallen

Woodrow "Woody" Wallen Obituary
Woodrow "Woody" Wallen

Henderson - Woodrow "Woody" Wallen of Henderson was escorted by Heaven's angels (Luke 22:16) to Paradise at 5:15 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Redbanks Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Woody was a U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran. He retired from Whirlpool Corp. in 1994. Woody was a member of the Washington Avenue Church of Christ in Evansville, IN.

In addition to his parents, Lee and Lula (Wills) Wallen, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence D. and Richard and a beloved grandson, Joshua Boyd Wallen.

Woody is survived by wife of 63 years, Ruth and their two sons, Doug (Debbie) of Macon, GA, and Jeff (Rebecca) of Nashville, TN, three grandchildren: Heather (Kevin) Krona of Yelm, WA, Robert Wallen of Macon, GA, and Jessie Lee Wallen of Nashville, TN, four great grandchildren, two brothers, Curtis Wallen of Stanville, KY, and Sam Wallen of Lakeside, CA, sister, Mary Marler of Boise, ID, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to Woody's Life Celebration from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at Tapp Funeral Home, Henderson, KY. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Henderson Church of Christ with Stephen Rogers officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the funeral service.

Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson, KY. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Worsham Post #40.

Arrangements entrusted to Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.tappfh.com
Published in The Gleaner on Sept. 5, 2019
